Setting up the home gym to keep the workouts going in the time of Covid-19

They say sitting is the new smoking. Limited access to outdoors due to risk of contracting Covid-19 has got people to build their home gym so they can work out at home.

Few want to risk exposure to crowded gym spaces or grab a hold of grubby machine handles full of someone else's sweat. For professional boxer Vijender Singh, an at-home treadmill has allowed him to work out unhampered by pollution, bad weather and other sundry inconveniences. Says Singh: “As such, boxers don’t require much space and my small room is enough to stock my basic equipment such as weights, ...