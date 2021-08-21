Split portfolio into various segments to keep cash flow at retirement

Turning 60 and joining the ranks of senior citizens comes with a number of perks. The basic exemption limit for taxation goes up, new tax deductions become available, and you can invest in instruments designed for retirees. But crossing this threshold also calls for a major reorientation of the investment portfolio.

In the past, your portfolio would have been largely growth-oriented. Now, a part of it must generate a regular cash flow to substitute for the income that may have stopped or diminished. The other part must be invested in a manner so that it keeps growing, counters ...