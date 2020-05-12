Stopped SIP? Use systematic transfer route as and when you have a surplus

Inflows into equity funds via the systematic investment plan (SIP) route fell from Rs 8,641 crore in March to Rs 8,376 crore in April 2020. This is a 3 per cent fall, so the tendency to stop SIPs has not assumed worrisome proportions yet.

But many people have lost their incomes or seen considerable erosion, and many more are worried about the sustainability of future cash flows. So, it is inevitable that such investors will, in the near future, ponder whether to continue their SIPs. Experts say if someone has lost his job or seen his income dwindle drastically during the lockdown, it ...