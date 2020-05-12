JUST IN
You are here: Home » PF » News » Investments

Insurance business insecure and uncertain as Covid-19 damage claims mount
Business Standard

Stopped SIP? Use systematic transfer route as and when you have a surplus

Experts say if someone has lost his job or seen his income dwindle drastically during the lockdown, it is okay for him to pause or stop SIPs

Topics
Systematic investment plans | Coronavirus | Lockdown

Sanjay Kumar Singh 

Inflows into equity funds via the systematic investment plan (SIP) route fell from Rs 8,641 crore in March to Rs 8,376 crore in April 2020. This is a 3 per cent fall, so the tendency to stop SIPs has not assumed worrisome proportions yet.

But many people have lost their incomes or seen considerable erosion, and many more are worried about the sustainability of future cash flows. So, it is inevitable that such investors will, in the near future, ponder whether to continue their SIPs. Experts say if someone has lost his job or seen his income dwindle drastically during the lockdown, it ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Tue, May 12 2020. 01:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU