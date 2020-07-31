Strapped for cash? Dip into your EPF corpus only as the last resort

According to media reports, 8 million subscribers of the Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) have withdrawn Rs 30,000 crore between April and the third week of July.

This amount is higher than the outgo usually seen over similar periods and has happened due to the job losses, salary cuts, and medical expenses that people have had to contend with in recent times. EPF: a great retirement saving tool The primary point that investors need to keep in mind is that EPF is an instrument meant for retirement saving. “Due to increasing longevity, people live for a long time ...