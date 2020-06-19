JUST IN
Take note, spenders: Refinance your loans, find ways to curb expenses
Business Standard

Got a legal case on your hands? Consult your lawyer for advice digitally

From dealing with layoffs, bank defaults and making Wills, people are spending heavily on virtual legal advice during lockdown. And lawyers are charging about 25% less, with a few doing it pro bono

Namrata Kohli  |  New Delhi 

A veteran lifestyle journalist who was recently laid off says she was 'strategically made to resign' barely 20 days into the corona crisis, instead of being thrown out just so that her company could wriggle out of giving her severance pay.

There was no sitting down and discussing, just a phone call and a WhatsApp message indicating that ‘your services are terminated’. Her 24-year stint with the company she had served came to an abrupt end, along with the entire team of her weekend supplement. "It left a bitter taste in my mouth,” says Sona Lakhani (name ...

First Published: Fri, June 19 2020. 14:44 IST

