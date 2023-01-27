Tax harvesting: Strategy for offsetting losses that needs careful planning

On Friday, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty extended their losses for the second straight session on heavy selling in several index heavyweights including bank stocks. The Sensex closed 874 points, or 1.45 per cent lower at 59,331; intraday it fell over 1,200 points. While the NSE Nifty plunged 288 points or 1.61 per cent to settle at 17,604. Income Tax-paying investors can turn a fall into an opportunity.