The current correction is temporary, add to your position in gold

At the start of this year, gold was trading at Rs 38,962 per 10-gram level. It then rose 43.5 per cent level to touch a peak of Rs 55,901 mark on August 7.

Since then, however, the yellow metal has corrected around 9.4 per cent and is now at the Rs 50,636 level. This correction has left many investors in a quandary: Has the bull run in the yellow metal has come to an end, or is there still some steam left? Correction is temporary The foremost reason for the correction that we have seen since August is that the rally in the preceding months had been very sharp. “No asset ...