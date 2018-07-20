Those seeking guaranteed returns should opt for traditional plans

Max Life Insurance recently announced it would distribute Rs 10.84 billion as bonus to its 1.5 million participating policyholders for the period July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019. The amount is 27 per cent higher than the sum it distributed last year.

If this announcement has aroused your curiosity, you need to first fully understand the pros and cons of traditional insurance plans before you decide to invest in these. Traditional policies invest mostly in bonds. The customer gets a guarantee, which might be partial or complete, on the cash flows she will receive over the policy term. ...