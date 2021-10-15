Tips to curb revenge spending and avoid a debt trap this festive season

Things are getting back to normal after over a year of Covid-19 induced lockdowns. Shops and malls are opening up and there are hosts of offers coming from merchants. If you like shopping, you might now indulge in ‘revenge spending’ this festive season.

This is a time when you loosen your purse strings and shop, spend and enjoy with family and friends. However, while spending you would do well to ensure you are not saddled with debt. Here are a few tips you could follow so that you do not end up regretting your spending spree. Make a plan Planning helps avoid most ...