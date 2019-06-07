Tips to help you steer clear of fraudsters on online classified websites

Bengaluru-based Yoga instructor Maaya Singh (name changed on request) was shifting houses. She had put an ad on OLX to sell her furniture. An interested buyer called and asked if he could transfer half the money to her account right away, to which she agreed.

Instead of sending her money, the buyer sent a request to collect Rs 10,000 from her. He immediately called and asked her to approve it. “Thankfully, I was alert and realised the trick. He was trying to defraud me by making me transfer Rs 10,000 to him,” says Singh. When Singh shared her experience on social media, ...