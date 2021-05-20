Top headlines: FY21 ITR filing deadline extended; Havells Q4 net rises 71%

Govt extends FY21 ITR filing deadline



The government on Thursday extended the due date of filing returns for 2020-21 for individuals by two months till September 30.



The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has also extended the ITR filing deadline for companies by a month till November 30. Read more



Q4 profit rises 71 pc to Rs 304 cr



Consumer electrical goods maker India on Thursday reported 70.95 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 303.83 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021.



The company had posted a net profit of Rs 177.73 crore in the year-ago period, said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations was up 50.59 per cent to Rs 3,339.21 crore during the period under review as against Rs 2,217.44 crore in the corresponding period of 2019-20. Read more



India seeing decline in Covid cases: Govt



After a consistent increase in COVID-19 case positivity for 10 weeks, a decline has been reported since the last two weeks, the government said on Thursday.



The number of districts reporting a decline in case positivity increased from 210 in April 29-May 5 to 303 districts in May 13-19, it said. Read more



Bitcoin's star backers, dip buyers help cryptocurrencies recover



Bitcoin regained some lost ground to trade near $40,000 on Thursday, a day after a brutal selloff on concerns over tighter regulation in China and unease over the extent of leveraged positions in the cryptocurrency world.



The biggest and most popular cryptocurrency rose 9% to a touch below $40,000, after plunging 14% on Wednesday to its lowest since late January. Smaller rival ether was up 11% at $2,700 at 0829 GMT, after its 28% tumble. Read more