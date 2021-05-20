Top headlines: FY21 ITR filing deadline extended; Havells Q4 net rises 71%

-
ALSO READ
Top headlines: Tata's reject Mistry's offer; TVS changes ownership model
In pictures: 11 women who were the 'firsts' in their field in 2021
LIVE: President-elect Biden brands US Capitol violence 'insurrection'
Republic Day LIVE: Military might, cultural diversity on display at parade
Top headlines: Cabinet okays PSU privatisation policy, Amazon under ED lens
-
Govt extends FY21 ITR filing deadline
The government on Thursday extended the due date of filing income tax returns for 2020-21 for individuals by two months till September 30.
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has also extended the ITR filing deadline for companies by a month till November 30. Read more
Havells Q4 profit rises 71 pc to Rs 304 cr
Consumer electrical goods maker Havells India on Thursday reported 70.95 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 303.83 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 177.73 crore in the year-ago period, Havells said in a regulatory filing.
Revenue from operations was up 50.59 per cent to Rs 3,339.21 crore during the period under review as against Rs 2,217.44 crore in the corresponding period of 2019-20. Read more
India seeing decline in Covid cases: Govt
After a consistent increase in COVID-19 case positivity for 10 weeks, a decline has been reported since the last two weeks, the government said on Thursday.
The number of districts reporting a decline in case positivity increased from 210 in April 29-May 5 to 303 districts in May 13-19, it said. Read more
Bitcoin's star backers, dip buyers help cryptocurrencies recover
Bitcoin regained some lost ground to trade near $40,000 on Thursday, a day after a brutal selloff on concerns over tighter regulation in China and unease over the extent of leveraged positions in the cryptocurrency world.
The biggest and most popular cryptocurrency rose 9% to a touch below $40,000, after plunging 14% on Wednesday to its lowest since late January. Smaller rival ether was up 11% at $2,700 at 0829 GMT, after its 28% tumble. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU