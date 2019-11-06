Want to keep more than one credit card? Tips you should not ignore

No man’s credit is as good as his cash, goes an old saying. Yet credit cards have found significant real estate in our wallets today. Should you get a credit card, isn’t the question anyone is asking anymore.

The question now is, how many cards? One or multiple? How many credit cards you have and how you use them could impact your credit score. Hence, it’s essential to make the right choice. What’s your age: The answer to the “one or many” question is relatively straightforward when we take into account the user’s age. Raj Khosla, managing ...