Want to start building retirement corpus early? Use these expert tips

I am 34 years old and want to invest Rs 30,000-40,000 per month to build my retirement corpus. Where should I invest my money to get the maximum benefits? Two key aspects to keep in mind while investing are your goals and your profile as an investor, which depends on the risk you are ready to take and the returns you expect over time.

Try some of the tools available online to know the type of investor you are. At 34 years, you have time on your side to build a retirement corpus, and maybe you even have a higher risk-taking appetite. If you are risk tolerant, adopt an aggressive ...