What is mutual fund cut-off time? Expert answers all your queries

What is mutual fund cut-off time? And how does it impact my returns? The cut-off time decides at what net asset value (NAV) you get to buy or sell units of your mutual fund scheme. It depends on the time you submit your application and money with the fund house. There are different cut-off timings for liquid, debt and equity schemes.

For a long-term investor, say, in an equity fund, things like cut-off time should not make much of a difference, provided he invests regularly and in a disciplined manner.