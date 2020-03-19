What vehicle owners can do to maximise their no-claim bonus: Experts answer

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India recently proposed new rates for motor insurance third-party (TP) premiums. The hikes could range between 2 per cent and 16 per cent across vehicle categories. After receiving feedback from the industry, the regulator will announce the final rates (perhaps with a few modifications), which will become applicable from April 1.

Motor insurance policies have two components — TP and own damage (OD). TP cover has to be mandatorily purchased by every vehicle owner. Its premium gets revised every year. Explaining why the TP ...