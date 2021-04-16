What you should do to soften the blow of second Covid wave on your finances

In normal times, most of us are preoccupied with how fast our investment portfolio is multiplying, and what we can do to speed up its growth. The pandemic, however, should force you to take a hard look at the downside risks that could jeopardise your finances.

To enumerate, the primary risks we face today are possible loss of job, loss of life, high cost of treatment, the disruption of income due to health problems, and so on. Here are a few steps you can take to minimise their impact. Create an emergency corpus In normal times, an emergency fund that can take care of six months of ...