When should one buy a life insurance term plan? Expert answers all queries

I have two term policies of Rs 50 lakh each from different insurers. I also have a moneyback policy for Rs 20 lakh.

In case of a claim, would all the three policies be enforceable? Multiple life insurance policies help provide additional protection for your family’s life goals. In case something were to happen to you during the tenure of your insurance policies, your nominee can make a claim on all the three insurance policies at that point of time. On the other hand, if you survive the term of the money-back policy, then, maturity benefit, if any, shall be provided by the ...