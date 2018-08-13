Why you should not exit funds based on a year's underperformance

Large-cap funds have underperformed their benchmarks by a wide margin over the past year. Even funds in the large- and mid-cap category and the multi-cap category (most funds in these categories currently have high exposure to large-cap stocks) are also underperforming their benchmarks by wide margins (see table).

Experts say that investors should avoid reacting hastily to what is essentially a short-term spell of underperformance, and should be guided by the long-term performance of their funds. A key reason for the current bout of underperformance is the nature of the rally. ...