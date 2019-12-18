With lower sum assured, Ulips emerge as attractive option with high returns

Unit Linked Insurance Plans (Ulips) offered by insurance companies, which combine insurance with investment, are fast emerging as an attractive option. This has happened because of the change of rules brought about by the insurance regulator.

Recently, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) allowed those under the age of 45 years to also buy Ulips with a lower sum assured. Earlier, the sum assured for such people had to be at least 10 times the annual premium. According to experts, this change of rule has increased the attractiveness of Ulips. “This ...