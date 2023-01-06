JUST IN
You can't pick next yr's winner asset class, so build diversified portfolio

Give higher weight in your core portfolio to asset classes that offer greater stability

Topics
Personal Finance  | Mutual Funds | mid cap stocks

Sanjay Kumar Singh  |  New Delhi 

funds, investments, market, investors, tax, filing

To be able to construct an all-weather portfolio that can survive different phases of the economic and market cycle, one needs to view how various asset and sub-asset classes in India have behaved over a longer period, say, 10 years. A periodic table of returns allows investors to do precisely that.

First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 19:54 IST

