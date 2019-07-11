14 rebel Karnataka MLAs return to Mumbai after submitting resignations

Fourteen rebel MLAs from Karnataka returned to a luxury hotel here on Thursday evening after submitting their resignations to the Assembly Speaker in Bengaluru, a local BJP leader said.

The MLAs have returned to the Renaissance hotel in suburban Powai and they would be staying there for another two days, the leader said.

The legislators were camping here since Saturday evening after resigning and withdrawing support to the 13- month-old JD(S)-Congress government in Karnataka, bringing it on the verge of collapse.

"They submitted their resignations before the Speaker of Karnataka Assembly today and now they are back in Mumbai," the BJP leader added.

In Bengaluru, Speaker Ramesh Kumar said the MLAs had submitted their resignations in the "right format" and he will have to examine whether they are "voluntary and genuine." The Supreme Court had asked the speaker to take decision "forthwith" on Thursday on resignation of rebel Congress-JD(S) coalition MLAs.