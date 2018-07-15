2019 Lok Sabha polls: BJP seeks maximum support from Uttar Pradesh's kisans

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday commissioned a perishable cargo centre near Raja Talab railway station in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency. Such centres, set up by the Container Corporation of India and the Railways, first came up in 2013.

But the Varanasi project has been vested in political symbolism and electoral substance, considering that the Lok Sabha election is likely nine months away. In 2014, Modi launched his Varanasi campaign from Raja Talab. Sunil Ojha, a former Gujarat legislator who minds Varanasi for the PM, explained: “The centre is a boon for farmers in ...