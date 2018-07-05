Rahul Gandhi kicks off Congress' Amethi campaign for 2019 Lok Sabha polls

JUST IN
Congress president Rahul Gandhi kicked off his campaigning for the next year's general elections in Amethi on Wednesday.

Rahul, who is on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency, met the family of the farmer who died in 'Jais Mandi' following a cardiac arrest on May 4.

Taking a jibe at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) promise of bullet trains, he said, "It should not be called a bullet train. It should be referred to as a magic train. It will never be constructed if at all it is ever made it is going to be in Congress regime."

Rahul is also expected to go door-to-door to meet the villagers, which is being looked at as a campaigning strategy in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.
First Published: Thu, July 05 2018. 07:29 IST

