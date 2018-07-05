Rahul Gandhi kicks off Congress' Amethi campaign for 2019 Lok Sabha polls

-
ALSO READ
BJP 'drunk on power', Rahul Gandhi attacks 'corrupt' Modi: Top highlights
Rahul calls Modi and BJP Kauravas, 2019 polls Mahabharata; 10 highlights
Only Rahul can take on Modi in 2019, dethrone BJP, says Sachin Pilot
Congress promises 5% cess on richest 1% Indians, if voted to power
Jan Aakrosh rally: Rahul Gandhi raps Modi-led BJP, RSS for polarising India
-
Congress president Rahul Gandhi kicked off his campaigning for the next year's general elections in Amethi on Wednesday.
Rahul, who is on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency, met the family of the farmer who died in 'Jais Mandi' following a cardiac arrest on May 4.
Taking a jibe at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) promise of bullet trains, he said, "It should not be called a bullet train. It should be referred to as a magic train. It will never be constructed if at all it is ever made it is going to be in Congress regime."
Rahul is also expected to go door-to-door to meet the villagers, which is being looked at as a campaigning strategy in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU