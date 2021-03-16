9 SAD MLAs booked for trying to confront Haryana CM outside assembly

-
The Chandigarh Police has booked nine Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) legislators from Punjab for their alleged attempt to gherao and confront Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar outside the assembly here last week, officials said on Tuesday.
Sharanjit Singh Dhillon and Bikram Singh Majithia are among the SAD legislators named in the FIR.
The Chandigarh Police registered a case against the SAD MLAs under relevant IPC sections including 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), according to a copy of the FIR.
The SAD legislators had confronted Khattar outside the assembly hall on March 10 and had demanded that a resolution be passed in the state assembly against the Centre's three new farm laws.
Thereafter, the Haryana assembly secretariat had decided to lodge an FIR against the group of Punjab MLAs for allegedly misbehaving with Khattar.
Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Monday had condemned the incident and had informed the House that a group of SAD MLAs from Punjab allegedly tried to gherao and attack the Haryana chief minister outside the assembly hall last week when he was interacting with the media.
