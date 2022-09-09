AAP claims map of building collapsed in Delhi was fraudulently obtained

-
The AAP on Friday hit out at the BJP over the collapse of a four-storey building in the city and demanded a probe into the incident, alleging that its map was obtained through fraudulent means.
Addressing a press conference, the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged the involvement of the Delhi civic body's Building Department officials in grant of construction permit for the building through "fraud and forgery".
"The map of the four-storey under-construction building, which collapsed in Sheesh Mahal area today, was passed through forgery and fraud as the building was being constructed in the area beyond the permissible limit of 100 yards," he claimed.
The building caved in as the ground underneath was being dug at the site to create a basement after constructing the fourth floor of the structure, he added.
"The MCD officials must have been bribed for the construction of this building. It's not possible for anybody to hide any construction work from MCD officials in Delhi.
Wherever a construction work begins in Delhi, the MCD officials reach there to collect money," Bharadwaj, AAP's Greater Kailash MLA, claimed.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), which comes under the jurisdiction of the Centre, is still controlled by the BJP, he charged.
"The Building Department is collecting crores of rupees from the construction sites in Delhi," Bharadwaj alleged, adding "there is no change in functioning of the MCD even after its unification and appointment of Saxen as Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG)."
If bribes are not taken by the MCD officials, how "such illegal buildings" are being constructed in the city, the AAP leader
"Where all these bribes being collected are reaching and kept? It is my appeal to the LG that he get it investigated," Bharadwaj said.
Five people were injured when a four-storey under-construction building collapsed in north Delhi's Azad market on Friday morning, the officials said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the building may have collapsed due to overloading and no one was staying in it.
The injured have been hospitalised, he added.
Taking cognisance of the incident, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet said, "This accident is extremely saddening. Relief and rescue work is going on and I am taking the information from district administration."
According to the fire department, a call regarding the incident was received at 8.30 am.
