AAP continues its attack on Channi over 'sand mining' in his constituency

Keeping up the attack on the Congress-led government in Punjab, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday questioned Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi whether he visited a different mining site which has not been mentioned by Raghav Chadha.
Kejriwal tweeted on Sunday, "Is it true that Channi sahib went to a different mining site today n not the one visited by Raghav yesterday? And Channi sahib declared it as legal, whereas the one visited by Raghav is a different site and is illegal. How can a CM be sooo blatant?"
A day ago, Delhi MLA and Punjab co-incharge for AAP, Chadha had alleged that Charanjit Singh Channi is a sand mafia. He had alleged illegal sand mining is being carried out under the patronage of the Punjab CM in his own constituency Chamkaur Sahib.
