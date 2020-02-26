Adityanath slams anti-CAA protests for sullying India's image abroad

chief minister today underlined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ideology of “Nation First” and slammed arson and violence on the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Speaking on the floor of the house in UP assembly, Adityanath blamed the opposition parties for peddling lies and creating confusion in the country on the issues of CAA, and proposed Population Register (NPR) and Register of Citizens (NRC).

He claimed the anti-CAA protests were being intensified at a time when the country was progressing towards becoming an economic powerhouse.

“We have never tried to clamp down upon anti-CAA protests, which should be held peacefully. However, the government will not allow arson, violence and destruction of public property under the garb of opposing CAA,” he said adding the damages would be recovered from the culprits.

He said his government believed in the dialogue process to resolve issues, and not taking away the democratic rights of voicing dissent.

The CM asked the opposition parties to clarify their stand on the issue and explain their basis of opposing CAA, which he claimed was legislated by the Congress government at the Centre in 1955, while only minor changes had been effected in the recent amendment.

“What does the opposition parties seek to achieve by sullying the image of the country on the issue of CAA and targeting the innocent people,” Adityanath said while referring to the Prime Minister’s assurance that the CAA would not take away the citizenship of any Indian.

He observed that legislature was the perfect platform to voice dissent on the issue and asserted the state was committed to implementing all the central laws passed by Parliament.

Adityanath maintained his government would not allow anyone to take law into their hands and create public disorder or disrupt the law and order situation, and warned the state government would deal sternly with such situation.

During the anti-CAA protests in December 2019 in some places of UP, including Lucknow, Varanasi etc, several people were killed following clashes with the state police, although the government claimed none died in police firing.

Later, the Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and UP Human Rights Commission (UPHRC) had separately issued notice to the UP Police regarding the action taken during the anti-CAA.

Taking a suo-motu cognisance, UPHRC had directed the state chief secretary to make a “detailed enquiry of all the related incidents” and sent a report within four weeks.

“Allegations are raised at certain quarters including the media that these deaths, scores of injured persons and the consequent violation of human rights, was the result of police excesses and reckless handling by the police. The Commission finds it a fit case for an inquiry by taking suo-motu cognisance,” the UPHRC order had said.