Ahead of no-trust vote, Speaker accepts resignation of BJP MP Jay Panda

The effective strength of Lok Sabha was reduced to 533 with two more seats falling vacant, sources in Parliament said on Thursday after Speaker accepted BJD MP Baijayant Jay Panda's resignation and Jose K Mani of Kerala Congress (M) was nominated to

Mani quit the lower house after being nominated to

The developments come as Parliament is set to take up on Friday the Opposition-sponsored against the

Ten seats are lying vacant and therefore the majority mark in the house now stands at 266.

Panda, who represented the Kendrapara constituency in Odisha, had resigned on June 12. He met Mahajan on Wednesday and requested her to accept his resignation.

Later he tweeted about his meeting with the Speaker.

In January this year, the parliamentarian was suspended from the for alleged anti-party activities.

The Lok Sabha will on Friday debate and vote on the against the Modi government - the first since the BJP-led NDA came to power four years ago - after the Speaker admitted their notices.