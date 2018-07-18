JUST IN
India has initiated 214 antidumping probe against China: Commerce Minister
Business Standard

Who says we don't have numbers: Sonia on no-trust move against govt

The no-trust motion against Narendra Modi government will be taken up for debate on Friday

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Sonia Gandhi

The Congress on Wednesday exuded confidence in mustering the required strength for the success of Opposition's no-confidence motion to be taken up in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi quipped: "Who said the Opposition doesn't have the numbers?"

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Wednesday accepted a no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against the Narendra Modi government.

Mahajan, who took up the issue after the question hour, said she had received notices from Opposition MPs expressing lack of confidence in the Union Council of Ministers, and that she was duty-bound to put it before the House.
First Published: Wed, July 18 2018. 19:24 IST

