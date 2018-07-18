Who says we don't have numbers: Sonia on no-trust move against govt

-
ALSO READ
LS Speaker accepts no-confidence motion against Modi govt, debate on Friday
Govt working to provide house to every poor, homeless by 2022: Prez Kovind
From Modi to non-Gandhi Congress chief: Highlights of Sonia Gandhi's speech
Sonia Gandhi questions Modi's 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' slogan
Sonia: Congress may be led by someone outside Nehru-Gandhi clan; highlights
-
The Congress on Wednesday exuded confidence in mustering the required strength for the success of Opposition's no-confidence motion to be taken up in the Lok Sabha on Friday.
Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi quipped: "Who said the Opposition doesn't have the numbers?"
Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Wednesday accepted a no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against the Narendra Modi government.
Mahajan, who took up the issue after the question hour, said she had received notices from Opposition MPs expressing lack of confidence in the Union Council of Ministers, and that she was duty-bound to put it before the House.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU