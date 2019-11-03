Akhilesh needs right cards to scare BJP, may go solo in 2022 polls

In the run-up to the recent by-polls in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav was largely missing from action on the ground.

While Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had hit the campaign trail by touring all the 11 Assembly constituencies up for grabs before voting took place on October 21, Yadav only showed up to address a public meeting in Rampur for SP nominee Tazeen Fatma, the wife of embattled Mohammad Azam Khan, currently faced with scores of police cases filed by the state government. Even as the socialist party had upped the ante against the state ...