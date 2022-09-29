JUST IN
Akhilesh Yadav unanimously elected Samajwadi Party president for third time

Akhilesh Yadav was unanimously elected president of the Samajwadi Party for the third consecutive time, said the party's secretary general Ram Gopal Yadav

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav
Akhilesh Yadav was on Thursday unanimously elected president of the Samajwadi Party for the third consecutive time, said the party's secretary general Ram Gopal Yadav.

Declaring the result of the election at the Samajwadi Party national convention at Ramabai Ambedkar stadium here, Ram Gopal Yadav said Akhilesh Yadav was the only candidate for the post.

Taking over from his father Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav became SP president for the first time at an emergency meeting of the party in January 2017 and for the second time at the party's national convention in Agra in October the same year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 13:11 IST

