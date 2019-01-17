JUST IN
Amit Shah, in AIIMS for swine flu, to be discharged in a day or two: BJP

A team of doctors are monitoring his condition under the supervision of AIIMS director Randeep Guleria

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

BJP President Amit Shah, who was admitted to AIIMS on Wednesday for swine flu treatment, is doing well and will be discharged in a day or two, the party said on Thursday.    

"National President of BJP, Amit Shah ji, is doing well. He will be discharged in a day or two. Thanks everyone for your good wishes!" the party's media head and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni said. 

Shah had informed people about his illness on Wednesday in a tweet. He was diagnosed with swine flu.
 

A team of doctors are monitoring his condition under the supervision of AIIMS director Randeep Guleria, the hospital had said. 
First Published: Thu, January 17 2019. 11:55 IST

