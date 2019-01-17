Amit Shah, in AIIMS for swine flu, to be discharged in a day or two: BJP

-
BJP President Amit Shah, who was admitted to AIIMS on Wednesday for swine flu treatment, is doing well and will be discharged in a day or two, the party said on Thursday.
"National President of BJP, Amit Shah ji, is doing well. He will be discharged in a day or two. Thanks everyone for your good wishes!" the party's media head and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni said.
Shah had informed people about his illness on Wednesday in a tweet. He was diagnosed with swine flu.
A team of doctors are monitoring his condition under the supervision of AIIMS director Randeep Guleria, the hospital had said.
