Amit Shah to hold BJP's third virtual rally, speak about West Bengal

Union Home Minister will address the people of through virtual rally on Tuesday.

Bhartiya Janata Party in a tweet said that Shah will address ' Jan Samvad Rally' at 11 am via video conferencing.

The party has chosen BJP's Facebook and YouTube pages for live streaming to reach out to the people residing in 294 assembly segments of the state.

Notably, Shah had on Sunday addressed Bihar Jan Samvad rally. He also addressed Odisha Jan Samvad rally on Monday.