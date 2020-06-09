Amit Shah to hold BJP's third virtual rally, speak about West Bengal

-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the people of West Bengal through virtual rally on Tuesday.
Bhartiya Janata Party in a tweet said that Shah will address 'West Bengal Jan Samvad Rally' at 11 am via video conferencing.
"Shri @AmitShah will address 'West Bengal Jan Samvad Rally' via video conferencing at 11 am on 9 June 2020," BJP tweeted.
The party has chosen BJP's Facebook and YouTube pages for live streaming to reach out to the people residing in 294 assembly segments of the state.
Notably, Shah had on Sunday addressed Bihar Jan Samvad rally. He also addressed Odisha Jan Samvad rally on Monday.
