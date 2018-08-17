Atal Bihari Vajpayee was fond of old Lucknow shop's 'doodh ki barfi'

Former prime minister was very fond of 'doodh ki barfi' from a sweetmeat shop located in Old Lucknow.

Kirti Trivedi, who manages the daily affairs of the sweet shop, told PTI it was a matter of pride for them that their 'doodh ki barfi' was liked by Vajpayee.

"My father, Baburam Trivedi, used to say that after finishing his meal, Atalji wanted sweets, and it was the Trivedi Mishthaan Bhandar, which he could see," he said.

Trivedi said after the stalwart reduced his trips to Lucknow due to his ill health, then veteran party leader from Uttar Pradesh Lalji Tandon took the sweets to him.

"The barfi were delivered to Atalji in Delhi via a special flight," he said.