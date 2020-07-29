Audiotape case: Rebel Cong MLA moves HC for quashing SOG FIR against him

Rebel MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma has moved the seeking quashing of an FIR against him in connection with the audio tapes case dealing with an alleged conspiracy to topple the government.

The MLA, who is in the Sachin Pilot camp, on Tuesday moved the court, alternatively demanding the transfer of the investigation into the case to the National Investigation Agency from the Special Operation Group of the Rajasthan police.

The SOG had registered the FIR against Sharma on July 17 on charges of sedition (124 A) and criminal conspiracy (120 B) under the Indian Penal Code.

The case had been registered on a complaint by Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi after surfacing of three audio tapes in one of which Sharma is allegedly talking to Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for toppling the government through horse-trading.

In another tape, he is allegedly heard talking to one Sanjay Jain over the same issue.

Sharma pleaded to the court to quash the FIR, terming the case against him as politically motivated.

Alternatively, he demanded transfer of the investigation into the case to the NIA arguing that he does not fair probe into the case by the state investigative agency as the Rajasthan chief minister has given public statements against him.

The SOG has already arrested Jain and issued notice to Shekhawat.

The has alleged that Jain is a BJP leader, while the saffron party has rejected the allegation saying he has no connection with it.

Sharma along with another MLA Vishvendra Singh has been suspended from the Congress party's membership for alleged involvement in the conspiracy to topple the government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)