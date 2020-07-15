Avinash Pande hits back at Pilot over his 'truth cannot be defeated' remark

After former union minister said that truth cannot be defeated, Congress in-charge Avinash Pandey took a dig at him, saying he was right and it has been a victory for people of the state.

" is absolutely right. It's the victory of those who were elected by the people of the state. May God bless him," Pandey told ANI.

Pilot was removed as the state's deputy chief minister earlier in the day. His two loyalists were also removed from the cabinet.

Pilot conveyed his reaction over the development in a tweet. "The truth can be harassed, but cannot be defeated," he said.

The Congress government in the state is facing political crisis after simmering differences between Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open.

