Bengal govt suppressing voice of those fighting for people: J P Nadda

president J P Nadda on Saturday condemned the arrest of the party's unit chief Sukanta Majumdar, accusing the state government of suppressing the voice of those who fight for people in a democratic manner.

"On the one hand, the Bengal government boosts the morale of criminals and protects antisocial elements, on the other it suppresses the voice of those who fight for people in a democratic manner," Nadda said in a tweet.

The detention of Majumdar and then arrest "without a reason" is extremely condemnable, he said.

Majumdar, the MP of Balurghat in Uttar Dinajpur, was arrested this afternoon near the toll plaza on Vidyasagar Setu when he was on the way to violence-hit Howrah district, they said.

"Mr Majumdar was trying to travel to Howrah where prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC have been clamped. His visit could have created a law and order situation. This is a preventive arrest," a senior police officer said.

Majumdar said the situation in was fast-turning into that in Kashmir.

"First, they stopped me at my home. I was put under house arrest. Later, they allowed me to leave my residence. Now, they have stopped me on Vidyasagar Setu and arrested me. The police are saying that as prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed, no one will be allowed to visit the area," he told reporters before being taken into custody.

