Bengal govt suppressing voice of those fighting for people: J P Nadda

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar held on way to riot-hit Howrah
Nadda slams Mamata, says Bengal's condition similar to India's before 2014
Nadda on two-day visit to Bengal from June 7, to hold key meetings
BJP President JP Nadda to visit West Bengal for a two-day visit on June 7-8
Covid pandemic hampered BJP's prospects in Bengal polls, says Nadda
-
BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday condemned the arrest of the party's West Bengal unit chief Sukanta Majumdar, accusing the state government of suppressing the voice of those who fight for people in a democratic manner.
"On the one hand, the Bengal government boosts the morale of criminals and protects antisocial elements, on the other it suppresses the voice of those who fight for people in a democratic manner," Nadda said in a tweet.
The detention of Majumdar and then arrest "without a reason" is extremely condemnable, he said.
Majumdar, the MP of Balurghat in Uttar Dinajpur, was arrested this afternoon near the toll plaza on Vidyasagar Setu when he was on the way to violence-hit Howrah district, they said.
"Mr Majumdar was trying to travel to Howrah where prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC have been clamped. His visit could have created a law and order situation. This is a preventive arrest," a senior police officer said.
Majumdar said the situation in West Bengal was fast-turning into that in Kashmir.
"First, they stopped me at my home. I was put under house arrest. Later, they allowed me to leave my residence. Now, they have stopped me on Vidyasagar Setu and arrested me. The police are saying that as prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed, no one will be allowed to visit the area," he told reporters before being taken into custody.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU