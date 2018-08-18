Best GDP years were under UPA, before Modi govt came to power: Chidambaram

and senior P on Saturday challenged Prime Narendra Modi's government to match up with the UPA's GDP rate in its fifth year and said that back series calculation of GDP has proved that the best years of economic growth were the years 2004-2014.

Quoting figures of the recently released Ministry of Statistics' data, said: "Truth has triumphed. The back series calculation of GDP has proved that the best years of economic growth were the years 2004-2014."

"The average growth rate under four governments since 1999 were-- NDA I - 5.68 per cent, I - 8.36 per cent UPA II - 7.68 per cent and NDA II - 7.35 per cent (four years)," tweeted.

"I wish the well in its fifth year. It can never catch up with UPA I, but I wish it catches up with UPA II," he added.

Chidambaram said that the UPA governments delivered the best ever decadal growth and lifted 140 million people out of poverty and thanked the people for the opportunity to serve them for 10 years.