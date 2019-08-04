Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is set for another term, but what's next for him

In the 2020 Assembly polls, Bihar will be sitting on the cusp of a profound social and political transition. Its impact will transcend the geographical boundary of the state: Perhaps Bihar will be the weathervane to indicate if India is heading towards a long spell of single party-dominance.

Politics in Bihar is more than just caste arithmetic. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), headed by Nitish Kumar in Bihar, appears all set to win the election. The Janata Dal (United)-Bharatiya Janata Party-Lok Janshakti Party (Paswan) is a formidable social combination and can overpower any ...