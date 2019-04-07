BJP appears to have an edge in Tehri, Pauri and Haridwar Lok Sabha seats

Three seats — Tehri, Pauri and Haridwar, all in the Garhwal region of Uttarakhand — had been voting for the BJP since 1991, the era when the Ram lehar stormed the Congress bastion in the hills. But in 2009, something unexpected happened. All the five seats in the state went to the Congress.

Five years later, the BJP, however, reclaimed its supremacy, wresting all the five seats. In the 2017 assembly elections, the BJP’s performance was the best. It got a brute majority in the House by winning 57 assembly seats. And now, Congress leaders say the charisma of Prime ...