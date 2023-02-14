BJP has nothing to hide on Adani issue: Home minister Amit Shah

The Bharatiya Janata Party has “nothing to hide or be afraid of” on the controversy over Adani group, home minister said on Tuesday, responding to opposition allegations of favouring the conglomerate attacked by a US short seller.



“The Supreme Court has taken cognisance of the matter. As a minister, if the Supreme Court is seized of the matter it is not right for me to comment,” told the ANI news agency.



“But in this, there is nothing for the BJP to hide and nothing to be afraid of,” Shah added, referring to the ruling BJP. He denied allegations of crony capitalism and suggested the opposition to go to court if they had proof.



The crisis has stalled parliament, ignited street protests by the opposition, sparked off investigations by regulators and weighed on the broader markets.

