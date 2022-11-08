BJP leader Garima Singh acquitted in model code of conduct violation case

JUST IN
Business Standard

An MP-MLA court here on Tuesday acquitted former Amethi MLA and BJP leader Garima Singh in a nearly five-year-old case of violation of the Model Code of Conduct

Press Trust of India 

An MP-MLA court here on Tuesday acquitted former Amethi MLA and BJP leader Garima Singh in a nearly five-year-old case of violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Special judge Yogesh Yadav acquitted Singh in the absence of adequate evidence, a prosecution lawyer said.

The case was registered against Garima Singh in 2017 at the Amethi Kotwali police station. Inspector Ramakant Prasad, the then in-charge of Amethi Kotwali, had filed the case against the former MLA for putting up two BJP flags on a vehicle contrary to the norms in the 2017 assembly election campaign.

Rajesh Singh, advocate of Garima Singh, said the prosecution did not produce any evidence in court, which acquitted her after the allegations were not proved.

Garima Singh had surrendered in the court in October 2021 in connection with the case and was released on bail.

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 23:33 IST

