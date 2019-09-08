BJP makes ambitious plans in Tamil Nadu, but has little ground presence

Tamil Nadu — weighed down by history, dominated by an ideology that advocated autonomy, and split by caste hostilities — is an enigma to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has not yet made a mark on its own.

Buoyed by the BJP’s renewed mandate, despite drawing a blank in Tamil Nadu, its leaders in the state claimed they should strike roots without using a crutch at this “most opportune” time. “This is the message we have disseminated to our workers — that we have to stand on our legs without an ally. If an alliance has to be struck at some ...