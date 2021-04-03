BJP misuses central agencies for political interests: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister on Friday alleged that the BJP misuses central agencies for its political interest and toppling governments in states.

Misusing ED, CBI & IT for their political interests during attempts of toppling governments and at times of elections has become the BJP's modus Operandi, Gehlot tweeted.

We all know using this method, the BJP has brought a large number of TMC leaders to its party in West Bengal, he added.

In another tweet, he also demanded investigation into an EVM controversy in Assam that erupted when a polling party carried an EVM after voting in a vehicle that belonged to the wife of a BJP candidate.

Gehlot said the Election Commission should take the petition filed by former law minister Ashwani Kumar seriously.

