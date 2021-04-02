RSS, BJP ideology poisonous, don't allow it to enter TN, Puducherry: Kharge

-
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said the ideology of the RSS and the BJP is poisonous and people should not allow it to enter Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
"RSS and BJP are like poison. If you taste them, you will die. Somehow they have reached up to Karnataka. Don't allow that poisonous ideology to enter Tamil Nadu and Puducherry," Kharge said.
Polling for 30 Assembly seats in Puducherry will be held on April 6.
Of the 30 assembly seats, five are reserved for the Scheduled Caste candidates. As many as 10,02,589 electors will choose the candidates for the Legislative Assembly of Puducherry.
While the Congress is fighting the polls in an alliance with DMK, the opposition tie-up consists of All India NR Congress, BJP, and AIADMK.
