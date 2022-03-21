BJP MP calls Gadkari 'Spiderman' for building web of roads across country

-
ALSO READ
Congress demands all-party delegation led by PM Modi should visit LAC
Indian youth 'abducted' by Chinese army from Arunachal: MP Tapir Gao
Chinese Army finds 17-yr-old missing boy from Arunachal: Defence PRO
Cutting logistics cost by 6% major challenge: Union minister Nitin Gadkari
Govt sensitive about ecology: Gadkari amid concerns over Chardham project
-
BJP MP Tapir Gao on Monday praised Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, calling him a 'Spiderman', and said he has built a web of roads across the country.
Participating in the discussion on the 'demand for grants of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' for 2022-23 in Lok Sabha, the MP from Arunachal Pradesh said,"I have changed Nitin Gadkari's name to Spiderman. Like the web of a spider...Nitin Gadkari has been laying wide network of roads in every corner of the country. Gadkari hai to mumkin hai (Gadkari makes it possible)."
With the Narendra Modi-government in power, the speed of construction of roads in sensitive areas of the country especially on the India-China has border has picked up pace, Gao asserted.
"With Modi government coming to power, the pace of road construction near the China border has also grown. Today, under Modi's leadership, a two-lane road is being constructed till McMahon Line in Arunachal Pradesh," he said.
"I hope that 'Spiderman' will continue to carry on with the speed at which roads are being built," Gao added.
Gao said when as the BJP president, Gadkari had formed a committee to visit sensitive areas near the Indo-China border and it took them several days to cover all the points due to poor condition of roads. Now roads are being constructed in all those areas, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU