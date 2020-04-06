BJP observes 40th foundation day; Nadda asks workers to help fight Covid-19

-
The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday expressed its gratitude to its founding members, leaders and workers on the occasion of its 40th foundation day. "On the foundation day of BJP, we express gratitude to our founding members, leaders and workers, whose hardwork has not only given it the pride of being the largest party in the world but it has become synonymous with Indian culture, nationalism and development-oriented politics," the party tweeted in Hindi. The BJP came into existence on this day in 1980.
Atal Bihari Vajpayee was elected as the founding president of the party.
On the 40th foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party, party President JP Nadda on Monday urged party workers to help the needy in the fight against COVID-19.
"On the 40th foundation day of the BJP, I request all the workers to help the needy people in the fight against COVID-19 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and express gratitude to those working 24X7 for our health," Nadda tweeted in Hindi.
He also expressed gratitude to founding members, leaders and workers of the party.
माँ भारती को परम वैभव पर स्थापित करने के पुनीत विचार से जन्मी भारतीय जनता पार्टी को अपने परिश्रम से सींच कर विशाल वटवृक्ष के रूप में खड़ा करने वाले मनीषियों और करोड़ों समर्पित, निष्ठावान कार्यकर्ताओं को भाजपा के 40वें स्थापना दिवस के अवसर पर नमन एवं शुभकामनाएं। #BJPSthapnaDiwas pic.twitter.com/5Y5iaNrdve— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) April 6, 2020
