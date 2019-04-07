BJP's Tejasvi Surya is young but no novice in the world of politics

“OMG OMG!!! I can’t believe this” — this was how 28-year-old Tejasvi Surya reacted after he was announced the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) candidate for the prestigious Bengaluru South Lok Sabha constituency. This was certainly not the language of politicians but connected well with the younger population.

But when in a subsequent television interview, the interviewer compared his reaction to that of a teenager getting ready for his first date, Surya’s reply was much more mature and statesmanlike. One wondered if Surya’s reaction was ...