BSP MLA's joining Congress: Rajasthan HC to resume hearing on Aug 13

The Jaipur Bench of the High Court will resume hearing on the plea challenging the merger of six MLAs with the on August 13 as arguments remained inconclusive on Tuesday.

The merger, which helped the retain majority in the state assembly, was challenged by BJP MLA Madan Dilawar.



Arguments remained inconclusive and the matter was posted for next hearing on August 13, a counsel for the speaker said.

The petitioner has challenged the merger of the six MLAs with the and demanded a stay on the execution of the order passed by the speaker in this regard.