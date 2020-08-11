JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » West

My dissent was seen as act of treason: Shah Faesal on why he quit politics
Business Standard

BSP MLA's joining Congress: Rajasthan HC to resume hearing on Aug 13

The merger, which helped the Congress retain majority in the state assembly, was challenged by BJP MLA Madan Dilawar

Topics
BSP | Congress | rajasthan

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot speaks to media outisde Raj Bhawan in Jaipur

The Jaipur Bench of the Rajasthan High Court will resume hearing on the plea challenging the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress on August 13 as arguments remained inconclusive on Tuesday.

The merger, which helped the Congress retain majority in the state assembly, was challenged by BJP MLA Madan Dilawar.

ALSO READ: Sachin Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka; Rajasthan crisis may have been averted

Arguments remained inconclusive and the matter was posted for next hearing on August 13, a counsel for the Rajasthan speaker said.

The petitioner has challenged the merger of the six MLAs with the Congress and demanded a stay on the execution of the order passed by the speaker in this regard.
First Published: Tue, August 11 2020. 20:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU