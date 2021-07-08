Cabinet reshuffle: Full list of Modi govt ministers, and their portfolios

Among the most important changes in Wednesday’s – the first since the Narendra Modi-led government assumed office for a second time in May 2019 – Mansukh Mandaviya, earlier the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Shipping and MoS for Chemicals & Fertilisers, was elevated to the Cabinet rank and given charge of the health ministry. He has succeeded Dr Harsh Vardhan, and his elevation assumes significance in view of the country’s continuing fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who switched over to the Bharatiya Janata Party from the Congress early last year, was inducted to the and given charge of the crucial civil aviation ministry.

Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovid administered oath of office and secrecy to 43 ministers – 36 new entrants to the council and seven who were being elevated to the Cabinet rank.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s now has 78 members. Here’s a full list of ministers in the expanded Cabinet, along with their respective portfolios:





1. Narendra Modi: Prime Minister



(Also in charge of personnel, public grievances and pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space; all important policy issues; and all other ministries not allocated to other ministers)

CABINET MINISTERS

2. Rajnath Singh: Defence Minister

3. Amit Shah: Home Minister, Cooperation Minister

4. Nitin Gadkari: Road Transport and Highways Minister

5. Nirmala Sitharaman: Finance Minister, Corporate Affairs Minister

6. Narendra Singh Tomar: Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister

7. S Jaishankar: External Affairs Minister

8. Arjun Munda: Tribal Affairs Minister

9. Smriti Irani: Women and Child Welfare Minister

10. Piyush Goyal: Commerce & Industry Minister, Consumer Affairs Minister, Food & Public Distribution Minister, Textiles Minister

11. Dharmendra Pradhan: Education Minister, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister

12. Pralhad Joshi: Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Coal Minister, Mines Minister

13. Narayan Rane: Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister

14. Sarbananda Sonowal: Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister, AYUSH Minister

15. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: Minority Affairs Minister

16. Dr Virendra Kumar: Social Justice and Empowerment Minister

17. Giriraj Singh: Rural Development Minister, Panchayati Raj Minister

18. Jyotiraditya Scindia: Civil Aviation Minister

19. Ramchandra Prasad Singh: Steel Minister

20. Ashwini Vaishnaw: Railways Minister, Communication Minister, Electronics & IT Minister

21. Pashu Pati Kumar Paras: Food Processing Industries Minister

22. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat: Jal Shakti Minister

23. Kiren Rijiju: Law & Justice Minister

24. Raj Kumar Singh: Power Minister, New & Renewable Energy Minister

25. Hardeep Singh Puri: Petroleum & Natural Gas Minister, Housing & Urban Affairs Minister

26. Mansukh Mandaviya: Health and Family Welfare Minister, Chemicals & Fertilisers Minister

27. Bhupender Yadav: Environment, Forest & Climate Change Minister, Labour & Employment Minister

28. Mahendra Nath Pandey: Heavy Industries Minister

29. Parshottam Rupala: Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister

30. G Kishan Reddy: Culture Minister, Tourism Minister, Minister for Development of Northeast

31. Anurag Thakur: Information & Broadcasting Minister, Sports & Youth Affairs Minister

MINISTERS OF STATE WITH INDEPENDENT CHARGE

32. Rao Inderjit Singh: Statistics and Programme Implementation, Planning, Corporate Affairs

33. Jitendra Singh: Science & Technology; Earth Sciences; Prime Minister's Office; Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space

MINISTERS OF STATE

34. Shripad Yesso Naik: Ports, Shipping and Waterways; Tourism

35. Faggansingh Kulaste: Steel, Rural Development

36. Prahalad Singh Patel: Jal Shakti, Food Processing Industries

37. Ashwini Kumar Choubey: Consumer Affairs; Food & Public Distribution; Environment, Forest & Climate Change

38. Arjun Ram Meghwal: Parliamentary Affairs, Culture

39. V K Singh: Road Transport & Highways, Civil Aviation

40. Krishan Pal: Power, Heavy Industries

41. Danve Raosaheb Dadarao: Railways, Coal, Mines

42. Ramdas Athawale: Social Justice & Empowerment

43. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti: Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Rural Development

44. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan: Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Dairying

45. Nityanand Rai: Home Affairs

46. Pankaj Choudhary: Finance

47. Anupriya Singh Patel: Commerce & Industries

48. S P Singh Baghel: Law & Justice

49. Rajeev Chandrasekhar: Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Electronics & IT

50. Shobha Karandlaje: Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare

51. Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma: Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises

52. Darshana Vikram Jardosh: Textiles, Railways

53. V Muraleedharan: External Affairs, Parliamentary Affairs

54. Meenakshi Lekhi: External Affairs, Culture

55. Som Parkash: Commerce & Industry

56. Renuka Singh Saruta: Tribal Affairs

57. Rameswar Teli: Petroleum and Natural Gas, Labour and Employment

58. Kailash Choudhary: Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare

59. Annpurna Devi: Education

60. A Narayanaswamy: Social Justice and Empowerment

61. Kaushal Kishore: Housing and Urban Affairs

62. Ajay Bhatt: Defence, Tourism

63. B L Verma: Development of North Eastern Region, Cooperation

64. Ajay Kumar: Home Affairs

65. Devusinh Chauhan: Communications

66. Bhagwanth Khuba: New and Renewable Energy, Chemicals and Fertilisers

67. Kapil Moreshwar Patil: Panchayati Raj

68. Pratima Bhoumik: Social Justice and Empowerment

69. Subhas Sarkar: Education

70. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad: Finance

71. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh: External Affairs, Education

72. Bharati Pravin Pawar: Health and Family Welfare

73. Bishweswar Tudu: Tribal Affairs, Jal Shakti

74. Shantanu Thakur: Ports, Shipping and Waterways

75. Munjapara Mahendrabhai: Women and Child Development, AYUSH

76. John Barla: Minority Affairs

77. L Murugan: Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Information and Broadcasting

78. Nisith Pramanik: Home Affairs, Youth Affairs and Sports